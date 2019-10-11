How air pollution may lead to hair loss

New research might have found an explanation for why outdoor air pollution is likely to cause hair loss.Hair loss affects around two-thirdsof men under the age of 35 in the United States, according to the American Hair Loss Association

In fact, a condition called androgenetic alopecia affects around 30 millionwomen in the U.S., as well as 50 million men.The causes of hair loss are unclear. Although researchers think that genes play a key role, there remain a significant number of unknown environmental factors that may also affect hair loss risk.New research has looked into pollution as a potential trigger for hair loss.

Importantly, it sheds light on a potential mechanism that may explain how air pollution causes hair loss.Hyuk Chul Kwon from the Future Science Research Centre in the Republic of Korea is the lead author of the study, which the team presented at the 28th European academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress.

This year, the congress takes place between October 9 and 13 in Madrid, Spain.It is worth noting that the Future Science Research Centre is part of a cosmetics company based in Korea called Coreana Cosmetics.

However, the EADV is a nonprofit organization.Pollution reduces hair growing proteinThe new paper, entitled "Effects of particulate matter on human dermal papilla," looked at the effect of so-called particulate matter on the cells at the base of hair follicles.

These cells are called human follicle dermal papilla cells (HFDPCs)."Particulate matter," or "particle pollution," is a term that describes a mix of solid particles and small liquid droplets, made of various different chemicals, that people can inhale.

Some of these particles pose a serious risk to health.In the new research, Kwon and colleagues exposed HFDPCs to PM10-like particles of dust and diesel. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), PM10 particles are "inhalable particles, with diameters that are generally 10 micrometers and smaller."