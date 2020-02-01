How high protein diets may increase heart attack risk

Many people might choose to follow a diet high in protein content to lose weight and build muscle mass. But a new study in mice suggests that such a diet could put cardiovascular health at risk

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) Many people might choose to follow a diet high in protein content to lose weight and build muscle mass. But a new study in mice suggests that such a diet could put cardiovascular health at risk."There are clear weight loss benefits to high protein diets, which has boosted their popularity in recent years," says Dr.

Babak Razani, an associate professor of medicine from Washington University school of Medicine in St. Louis, MO."But," he adds, "animal studies and some large epidemiological studies in people have linked high dietary protein to cardiovascular problems."That is why Dr.

Razani and his colleagues decided to try to find out whether high protein diets might actually influence cardiovascular health directly by facilitating the buildup of plaque inside the arteries."We decided to take a look at whether there is truly a causal link between high dietary protein and poorer cardiovascular health," explains Dr.

Razani.He and his team conducted their study in mouse models, and they have now published their findings in the journal Nature Metabolism.

In the study, the researchers fed mice a high fat diet. They explain that mice require a high fat diet in order to develop arterial plaque in the first place.But while some of the mice received a diet that was high in fat and proteins, others received a high fat diet with a low protein content.

This allowed the investigators to pinpoint any differences."A couple of scoops of protein powder in a milkshake or a smoothie adds something like 40 grams (g) of protein almost equivalent to the daily recommended intake," notes Dr.

Razani."To see if protein has an effect on cardiovascular health, [in our study] we tripled the amount of protein that the mice receive in the high fat, high protein diet keeping the fat constant.

Protein went from 15% to 46% of calories for these mice," he explains.Dr. Razani and his team soon found that the rodents that had fed on the high fat, high protein diet had not just developed atherosclerosis a condition characterized by the buildup of arterial plaque but that this was significantly worse than in the mice that had eaten the high fat, low protein diet.