How meat, poultry, and fish affect cardiovascular, death risk

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Experts know that processed red meats are likely to raise the risk of cardiovascular disease and death. But are unprocessed meats, fish, and poultry less harmful? New research investigates.Several studies have established a link between consuming processed meat such as bacon, hot dogs, sausages, and other similar meats and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death.The higher amount of saturated fats in these foods, along with a higher level of salt and preservatives, might explain these associations.

Newerresearch has suggested that even a low amount of these foods is enough to jeopardize health.Up to 7% higher relative risk of death, CVDZhong and the team summarize the findings: the "intake of processed meat, unprocessed red meat, or poultry was significantly associated with incident cardiovascular disease, but fish intake was not."More specifically, the increased relative risks of CVD and all-cause mortality ranged from about 3% to 7%.

"The increased absolute risks were less than 2% over the 30 years of follow-up," add the authors.More in-depth detail shows that for every 2 additional servings of processed meat per week, the relative risk of all-cause mortality rose by 3% compared with those who did not eat processed meat.Study of �critical public health' importanceThe authors deem the findings of "critical public health" importance.

They also note that more research is necessary to strengthen the findings.As it stands, the current study has some limitations, such as the self-reported nature of dietary data. This may have resulted in over or underestimation of the association.Secondly, the scientists did not have any data on the method of food preparation.

Whether the meat was fried or non-fried may have impacted the health outcomes.