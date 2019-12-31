How much protein does a person need?

Proteins are large molecules that our cells need to function properly

Proteins are large molecules that our cells need to function properly. They consist of amino acids. The structure and function of our bodies depend on proteins.

The regulation of the body's cells, tissues, and organs cannot happen without them.Protein and weight lossSome diets recommend eating more protein in order to lose weight.results of a review published in 2015 suggest that following a particular type of high-protein diet may encourage weight loss, but more work is needed to establish how to implement such a diet effectively.

Protein shakes and foodsShare on PinterestProtein shakes and supplements are popular with athletes, but people should use them with care.Eating more protein may boost muscle strength and encourage a lean, fat-burning physique.

However, this depends on the person's total food intake and activity levels.Athletes and bodybuilders need to ensure they have enough protein to build and repair muscle, and this may be more than the minimum amount.A wide range of protein supplements is currently available, many claiming to encourage weight loss and increase muscle mass and strength.