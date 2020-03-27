HSATI demands anti-bacterial fumigation in SITE Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry, has demanded anti-bacterial fumigation with de-silting of sewerage lines in SITE Hyderabad in order to save the industrial management, workers and residents of the area from pandemic in shape of Covid-19

The industrial zone of the second largest city of Sindh is presenting a look of dumping area of garbage heaps with choking of drain lines, he said and added that such miserable condition was not only a great threat to the health of residents but also causing unrest among industrialists.

He said that the association had submitted numbers of written complaints to the office of the Engineers of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate Hyderabad SITE but no action has yet been taken for cleanliness in the area despite having 170 member staff of the said office.

Castigating the poor performance of SITE Limited, he said that except recovery of taxes, the SITE Sindh did nothing for development in the area.

He appealed to the high ups of the provincial government as well as Commissioner Hyderabad to take notice of poor health and sanitation condition in the industrial zone of Hyderabad and ensure cleanliness with anti-bacterial fumigation so that the residents of the area, workers and mill managements could take sigh of relief.