Hundreds of tourists in Tenerife hotel lockdown over coronavirus

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Hundreds of people were confined to their rooms at a Tenerife hotel Tuesday after an Italian tourist was hospitalised with a suspected case of coronavirus, health officials in the Canary Islands said.

"Hundreds of hotel clients are being monitored for health reasons and the degree of supervision will be assessed during the day, but so far, we're not talking about quarantine," health authority spokeswoman Veronica Martin told AFP, confirming that the Italian tourist "was staying at this hotel while on holiday in Tenerife".

The archipelago's health authorities announced late on Monday that an Italian man had tested positive for coronavirus and was being kept in isolation while his results undergo a second analysis in Madrid as required by Spain's protocol for suspected cases of the disease.

A British guest at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel where the Italian man was staying who did not want to be named told AFP by telephone that he and other guests had received a notice telling them to stay in their rooms.