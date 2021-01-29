Hungary first in EU to approve Chinese Covid vacccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Hungary on Friday became the first EU member to approve the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, Chief Medical Officer Cecilia Muller said.

"Today the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition (OGYEI) gave its approval for the Sinopharm vaccine," she said. Last week Hungary also broke ranks with the EU by issuing a provisional licence to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.