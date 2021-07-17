Hungary to introduce 3rd COVID-19 vaccine jab: PM

The Hungarian government is preparing to introduce a third COVID-19 vaccine from Aug. 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Saturday

BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) --:The Hungarian government is preparing to introduce a third COVID-19 vaccine from Aug. 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Saturday.

"As a rule of thumb, the third vaccination can be given to any applicant, normally at least four months after the second vaccination," Orban explained in his weekly interview given to state radio MR1.

"However, there can be exceptions, depending on the individual's medical situation," Orban added.

Hungarians who might want to get the third vaccine will get them at the vaccination points where they have gotten the first two shots.

"For the third jab, there will be no vaccination schedule, so age or other preferences will not count in the order, you will just need to ask for a date," Orban said.

Orban also said that doctors will decide what type of vaccine the third vaccine should be.

Professionals should decide whether to recommend a different type of third vaccine than the one the person received on the previous two occasions, or to offer the same vaccine, according to him.