UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary To Introduce 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine Jab: PM

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 01:08 PM

Hungary to introduce 3rd COVID-19 vaccine jab: PM

The Hungarian government is preparing to introduce a third COVID-19 vaccine from Aug. 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Saturday

BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) --:The Hungarian government is preparing to introduce a third COVID-19 vaccine from Aug. 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Saturday.

"As a rule of thumb, the third vaccination can be given to any applicant, normally at least four months after the second vaccination," Orban explained in his weekly interview given to state radio MR1.

"However, there can be exceptions, depending on the individual's medical situation," Orban added.

Hungarians who might want to get the third vaccine will get them at the vaccination points where they have gotten the first two shots.

"For the third jab, there will be no vaccination schedule, so age or other preferences will not count in the order, you will just need to ask for a date," Orban said.

Orban also said that doctors will decide what type of vaccine the third vaccine should be.

Professionals should decide whether to recommend a different type of third vaccine than the one the person received on the previous two occasions, or to offer the same vaccine, according to him.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same From Government

Recent Stories

Italy's exports recover to pre-pandemic levels: re ..

4 seconds ago

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

34 seconds ago

Heat waves in northwestern U.S. lead to surging il ..

36 seconds ago

Ceremony on 'World Youth Skills' held

39 seconds ago

Turkey reports 6,918 daily COVID-19 cases

41 seconds ago

Pakistan, US, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan agree to est ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.