UrduPoint.com

Hungary To Start Producing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine In 2022 - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 04:39 PM

Hungary to Start Producing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine in 2022 - Foreign Minister

Hungary intends to launch production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in 2022, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Hungary intends to launch production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in 2022, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

Back in January, Hungary became the first country in the European Union to authorize the Russian vaccine.

"Without the Sputnik V vaccine, we would not have been able to carry out the most successful vaccination campaign in the EU, so we want to thank Russia and the Russian government, the foreign minister in particular, for their assistance. We will build a vaccine production workshop in the city of Debrecen and produce the Sputnik V vaccine there. Starting late 2022, we will be able to produce the vaccine under the Russian license," Szijjarto said at a press conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Hungary could also export the vaccine, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Debrecen Hungary January Government

Recent Stories

Hungary Ready to Sign New Long-Term Deal With Russ ..

Hungary Ready to Sign New Long-Term Deal With Russia's Gazprom - Foreign Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 Region’s largest food aid campaign distributes i ..

Region’s largest food aid campaign distributes initial 100 Million Meals world ..

11 minutes ago
 3-Days training workshop on "value chain analysis- ..

3-Days training workshop on "value chain analysis-identifying opportunities and ..

16 minutes ago
 Macao's retail sales value up 200 pct year on year ..

Macao's retail sales value up 200 pct year on year in Q2

1 minute ago
 Gunmen attack Nigeria defence academy, two officer ..

Gunmen attack Nigeria defence academy, two officers dead: official

1 minute ago
 MBR Creative Sports Award sends its best wishes to ..

MBR Creative Sports Award sends its best wishes to Arab athletes for Tokyo Paral ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.