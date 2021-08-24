Hungary intends to launch production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in 2022, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Hungary intends to launch production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in 2022, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

Back in January, Hungary became the first country in the European Union to authorize the Russian vaccine.

"Without the Sputnik V vaccine, we would not have been able to carry out the most successful vaccination campaign in the EU, so we want to thank Russia and the Russian government, the foreign minister in particular, for their assistance. We will build a vaccine production workshop in the city of Debrecen and produce the Sputnik V vaccine there. Starting late 2022, we will be able to produce the vaccine under the Russian license," Szijjarto said at a press conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Hungary could also export the vaccine, the diplomat added.