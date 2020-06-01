UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hydroxychloroquine: A Drug Dividing The World

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:52 PM

Hydroxychloroquine: a drug dividing the world

Banned in some countries, promoted in others -- the drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for the new coronavirus is dividing opinion worldwide

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ):Banned in some countries, promoted in others -- the drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for the new coronavirus is dividing opinion worldwide.

Scientists looking to find licenced medicines that could be repurposed as a treatment for COVID-19 had started tests of hydroxychloroquine, normally used to treat arthritis, and chloroquine, an anti-malarial.

Both drugs can produce potentially serious side effects, particularly heart arrhythmia, leading many experts to warn against their use outside of clinical trials.

But that has not stopped prominent figures like US President Donald Trump endorsing hydroxychloroquine despite a lack of evidence of its efficacy.

Escalating the debate, The Lancet on May 22 published a study of nearly 100,000 coronavirus patients that showed no benefit in treating them with the two drugs - and even increased the likelihood of them dying in hospital.

This led the World Health Organization to suspend clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine, but dozens of scientists have since raised concerns over the study's methodology.

The Lancet corrected part of the data, but researchers have stood by their conclusions.

Countries worldwide vary on their own policies.

- Banned - The study prompts several countries to halt the use of hydroxychloroquine.

France does so on May 27, days after controversial French doctor Didier Raoult - whose own methodology has been questioned - rejected the study and stood by his belief the drug can help patients recover from the virus.

Other countries including Italy, Egypt, Tunisia, Colombia, Chile, El Salvador, Cape Verde, Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina also ban the use of the drug for COVID-19 patients, though in Italy it remains possible in clinical trials.

Hungary meanwhile does not use the drug "for newly diagnosed patients" but continues to do so "for patients who already started taking it", according to a government spokesperson.

Even before the study some countries had stopped using hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients.

Sweden had used the drug in the early phases of the pandemic to treat patients with severe symptoms, but halted its use in April after the European Medicines Agency recommended it only be used in clinical trials.

Germany too had judged that the current studies did not allow for the drug to be used on individual COVID-19 patients and it could only be used in clinical trials.

- Promoted - Several countries continue to promote the use hydroxychloroquine in the fight against the virus.

These include Brazil, Algeria, Morocco, Turkey, Jordan, Romania, Portugal, Kenya, Senegal, Chad and the Republic of Congo.

Russia, Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates have not yet suspended the use of the drug either, and in Iran recent social media posts of prescriptions show virus patients are still receiving it there.

Thailand is also still using hydroxychloroquine in its treatment of COVID-19 patients, and India and Venezuela continue to use the drug as a preventative measure.

Cuba too is using the drug but will revise its protocols to introduce further precautions.

In the US hydroxychloroquine can only in principle be given to COVID-19 patients in hospital, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned in April that the drug could have potential harmful impact on the heart.

Related Topics

India World Iran Turkey Drugs Egypt Social Media Oman Trump Doctor Albania Algeria Italy El Salvador Bahrain Brazil Bosnia And Herzegovina Portugal Tunisia Chad Chile Romania Senegal Congo Colombia Kenya Cape Verde United Arab Emirates Morocco Venezuela April May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

58 seconds ago

Clashes outside White House as US cities under cur ..

1 minute ago

West Bank poverty may double over pandemic as anne ..

53 seconds ago

Two outlaws shot dead by Sukkur police

5 minutes ago

Dr Fazal Rahim Marwat appointed director of (BTRC) ..

5 minutes ago

Sixteen People Dead, About 30 Injured in Recent Sh ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.