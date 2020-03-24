UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iceland Confirms First Death From Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:38 PM

Iceland confirms first death from coronavirus

Icelandic health authorities said Tuesday that a patient in her 60s had died from COVID-19, marking the country's first confirmed death from the new coronavirus

Reykjavik, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Icelandic health authorities said Tuesday that a patient in her 60s had died from COVID-19, marking the country's first confirmed death from the new coronavirus.

According to a statement from The National University Hospital of Iceland, the Icelandic woman had also been suffering from a chronic illness.

It is the first death from COVID-19 to be confirmed officially.

According to Icelandic media reports, an Australian tourist who was confirmed to have the virus died early last week.

But the man's symptoms were not typical of COVID-19 and doctors have yet to determinine the exact cause of death.

The subarctic island nation on Tuesday reported 588 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the government announced a new round of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the infection, including the closure of businesses and a ban on gatherings of over 20 people.

Universities and high schools have been closed since March 16, but Primary schools and day-care centres continue to operate.

Related Topics

Died Man Iceland March Women National University Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rupee loses 33 paisa against dollar in interbank

11 seconds ago

Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) to save Rs734.3ml ..

13 seconds ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extends date for fi ..

29 seconds ago

President Alvi calls AJK President on measures aga ..

4 minutes ago

One Million People Arrive in Russia From Abroad Ov ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.