ICRC Concerned Over Coronavirus Spreading In Conflict Areas - Official

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:46 PM

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is concerned that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may spread in conflict areas due to poor health care systems and lack of proper sanitation, Esperanza Martinez, the ICRC head of global health, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We work in parts of the world where conflict has severely compromised the health infrastructure, and in some places has completely devastated it. The idea of further strain on already frail health systems is extremely worrying. We know from experience the biggest health challenges are found in places with the weakest health systems. In conflict areas the implementation of basic infection prevention and control measures can be challenging due to the scarcity of resources.

In many places where the ICRC works, clean water is a luxury, and soap may be non-existent," Martinez said.

According to the official, in such areas it might be difficult for people to prioritize disease prevention over more immediate threats to their lives, and in combination with poor sanitation and overpopulation the situation could become very dangerous.

To date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 93,000 people, of whom nearly 3,200 have died and over 50,000 have recovered. It has already spread to more than 70 countries across the world, including such unstable states as Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Nigeria and others.

