ICT admin assures of mobilizing all available resources to curb dengue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The review meeting of the anti-dengue campaign held in compliance with the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad assured that the district administration would mobilize all available resources to effectively control the deadly virus in Islamabad.

The meeting was convened Friday under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Usman Ashrif, Spokesman of Islamabad District Territory (ICT) Administrant said.

It emphasized the importance of taking immediate steps to prevent the outbreak of dengue in the upcoming days so that it could not spread further within the community.

While acknowledging that dengue is not inherently life-threatening, Usman Ashrif highlighted the significance of adopting precautionary measures.

He directed the concerned authorities to enhance sanitation arrangements across various areas of the city.

Specifically, he emphasized the need for improved garbage collection and disposal practices to ensure that no stagnant water accumulates in places such as shops and tire shops, which are known breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes.

Additionally, he urged the initiation of an awareness campaign to educate the public about preventive measures against dengue.

Underscoring the commitment of the administration, the Additional Deputy Commissioner assured that all available resources would be mobilized to effectively control the deadly virus in Islamabad.

Recognizing the vulnerability of rural areas in the outskirts of the city, he declared them a priority in the fight against dengue. "Safeguarding the lives of citizens remains the foremost objective, and every conceivable measure will be taken to achieve this."