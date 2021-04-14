UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin Seals 7 Sub-sectors Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed seven sub-sectors as COVID-19 cases continued rising in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed seven sub-sectors as COVID-19 cases continued rising in the Federal capital.

According to a notification issued by district magistrate on Wednesday, the localities were sealed on the recommendation of health office after reporting more positive cases from these areas.

The sub-sectors included G-6/1, G-6/2, G-7/2, G-8/1, G-9/2, G-10/4 and G-11/3.

All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) of the area would remain closed.

There would be a complete ban on the movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for limited movement of one person one vehicle to and from the exempted facilities, the notification read.

The standard operating procedures in the sealed areas would be restrictly enforced to ensure the safety of the residents and to contain the spread of the virus.

