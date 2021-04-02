ICT admin steps up efforts to reinforce anti COVID-19 SOPs in capital

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has stepped up its efforts to reinforce the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the city for stemming its spread in an efficient manner, a senior official said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has stepped up its efforts to reinforce the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the city for stemming its spread in an efficient manner, a senior official said.

Talking to APP, he said in addition to an extensive crackdown against the SOPs' violators, a massive awareness campaign was in progress to sensitize the masses about the precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

He said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat along with other officers of the local administration was personally visiting multiple sectors and shopping malls of the capital city on regular basis to ensure the anti- COVID-19 SOPs compliance.

The official said strict action was being taken against those who were not adhering to the SOPs, issued by the district administration to contain the virus spread.

He added that fines were being imposed on those who were violating the SOPs.

To a query, the official said SOPs compliance at the bus terminals and in the public service vehicles was also being ensured to protect the commuters' life.

Earlier, talking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said prime focus of the local administration was on pursuance of Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions. Administrative actions such as smart lock-down, implementation of the SOPs, sealing of hot spots and 50 per cent attendance at all the offices were being taken to curb the coronavirus spread during its third wave, he added.

