ICT starts cleanup operation at coronavirus affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has started cleanup operation at coronavirus affected areas to control the spread of coronavirus.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, Kot Hatheyaal, Keyani Road, Janjua Town, Torab Town are being cleared on Monday.

He said that ICT administration and NDMA staff taking part in cleanup operation including three fire brigade vehicles, 12 water bozers participating in the operation.

He said 40 hand spray machines are being used for spray in small streets.