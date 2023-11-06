Open Menu

IFA Urges Students To Consume Iodine-rich Foods To Prevent Health Risks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 11:52 PM

The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Monday organized a seminar on World Iodine Deficiency Day in collaboration with UNICEF and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MoNFSR) at the Health Services Academy here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Monday organized a seminar on World Iodine Deficiency Day in collaboration with UNICEF and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MoNFSR) at the Health Services academy here.

More than 100 students participated in the seminar, which was aimed at raising awareness about the importance of iodine in food and the health risks associated with iodine deficiency, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said .

Deputy Director Operations of the IFA, Dr. Tahira Siddique, addressed the students and spoke about the importance of providing clean and quality food to the citizens of Islamabad.

She also briefed the students about the teams of the IFA working in Islamabad.

