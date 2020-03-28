Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Inter Global human Development Society (IGHDS), Dr Jameel Ahmed Shakeel on Saturday appreciated Mayor Sukkur's work under difficult conditions to curbing the virus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Inter Global human Development Society (IGHDS), Dr Jameel Ahmed Shakeel on Saturday appreciated Mayor Sukkur's work under difficult conditions to curbing the virus.

In a video conference here, he said that apart from our amazing doctors, nurses and all the folk including Municipal workers, Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army, who were in front-line in curbing the virus from Sukkur district, the good work was being done by the Mayor Sukkur Baristir Arslan islam Shaikh and his team.

IGHDS chief said that people of Sukkur limited themselves for the Friday prayer and supported the administration's decision, for this credit goes to dynamic strategy of Mayor Sukkur adding that the Mayor has taken all-out measures to safeguard the lives of people and took every possible step to protect the masses from the coronavirus.

He lauded the Mayor's decision of distribution of ration worth Rs1.8 Crore among the poor people and establishment of ration camp to distribute ration bags in the district. He said that we were not those who left the people in difficult times and the measures which were being taken by the government were meant for safeguarding the lives of people.

Sukkur Municipal Administration carried out its cleanliness operations as per routine despite complete lockdown in the City, he added.

No doubt, he said SMC was taking extraordinary measures to ensure health and safety of people of Sukkur and its staff working in the field.

He said that preventing from this pandemic was not the responsibility of the government alone but of everyone.

.