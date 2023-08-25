IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Friday organized a Thalassemia camp near Saleh Putt, to donate blood for children suffering from Thalassemia

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ):The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Friday organized a Thalassemia camp near Saleh Putt, to donate blood for children suffering from Thalassemia.

According to a press release, a medical team comprising doctors and paramedics from Sukkur Blood and Drug Society Hospital arrived at the camp and collected blood for the children suffering from Thalassemia.

A large number of people donated their blood. A number of children suffering from Thalassemia and anemia diseases have been registered with the Thalassemia Center established at Sukkur Hospital who were provided with blood from the blood bank free of cost.