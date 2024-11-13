IGHDS Held Thalassemia Camp In Sukkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 10:27 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Wednesday organised a Thalassemia camp near Saleh Putt, to donate blood for children suffering from Thalassemia.
According to a press release, a medical team comprising doctors and paramedics from Sukkur Blood and Drug Society Hospital arrived at the camp and collected blood for the children suffering from Thalassemia.
A large number of people donated their blood. A number of children suffering from Thalassemia and anemia diseases have been registered with the Thalassemia Centre established at Sukkur Hospital who were provided with blood from the blood bank free of cost.
