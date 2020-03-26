IGHDS to deal with coronavirus patients in northern Sindh

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has been fully mobilized and is playing a leading role in creating awareness about Covid-19, providing relief to the affected community and extending healthcare facilities to the victims

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has been fully mobilized and is playing a leading role in creating awareness about Covid-19, providing relief to the affected community and extending healthcare facilities to the victims.

The organization has already put all its facilities, services and volunteers at the government's disposals. Its volunteers have also been active in all the districts of the northern Sindh.

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Thursday visited the main complex of IGHDS here where they were given a detailed briefing. Later, The Minister for Transport Syed Awais Shah also reached to monitor and getting briefing.