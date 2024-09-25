Open Menu

IHC Bars SZABU From Announcing MDCAT Results

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

Court issues notices to Ministry of Health and other parties for a hearing on September 26

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday barred Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University from announcing the results of the MDCAT exam, and notices have been issued to the Ministry of Health and other relevant parties.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, after hearing the petition against the MDCAT test, issued a three-page written order, under which Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University was prohibited from releasing the MDCAT results until further notice.

The court also issued notices to the Ministry of Health and other parties for a hearing on September 26.

The order mentioned that at 4:30pm today, the court was informed that the university had not yet announced the results.

The order further directed the additional attorney general to immediately inform the university about the stay order.

Related Topics

Hearing Martyrs Shaheed September Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

13 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

22 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

29 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

31 minutes ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

53 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

3 hours ago
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making fig ..

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..

4 hours ago
 IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

6 hours ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Health