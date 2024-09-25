IHC Bars SZABU From Announcing MDCAT Results
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Court issues notices to Ministry of Health and other parties for a hearing on September 26
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday barred Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University from announcing the results of the MDCAT exam, and notices have been issued to the Ministry of Health and other relevant parties.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, after hearing the petition against the MDCAT test, issued a three-page written order, under which Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University was prohibited from releasing the MDCAT results until further notice.
The court also issued notices to the Ministry of Health and other parties for a hearing on September 26.
The order mentioned that at 4:30pm today, the court was informed that the university had not yet announced the results.
The order further directed the additional attorney general to immediately inform the university about the stay order.
