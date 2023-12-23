Open Menu

IHC Declares MD CAT 2022 Results Valid Till Nov 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2023 | 12:46 PM

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024  

The MD CAT result of petitioner Laiba Rauf, who passed the exam in November 2022, will remain valid from November 2022 to November 2024 in light of the court order.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2023) The Islamabad High Court on Saturday confirmed the legitimacy of the MD CAT (Medical and Dental College Admission Test) result for November 2022.

The order was issued by Justices Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb during the hearing of a plea related to the MD CAT result.

Rauf initiated legal proceedings in the Islamabad High Court, challenging a public notice issued by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on July 14, 2023.

The court's decision referred to the PMDC notice, which initially stated that entry based on the MD CAT results of 2022 would be disallowed in 2023.

However, the court asserted that, in accordance with the regulations established in 2021, MD CAT results from November 2022 hold validity for a duration of two years.

The court emphasized that subsequent administrative decisions cannot negate the rights of the petitioner. Additionally, the judge directed that the petitioner's incurred expenses in pursuing the case would be reimbursed by the PMDC.

More Stories From Health