IMDC students, faculty hold free medical camp at 'Bhara Kahu'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Medical & Dental College's (IMDC) Social Affairs Society (SAS) in collaboration with Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) here on Saturday arranged a free medical camp at 'Nai Abaadi, Bhara Kahu', for the underprivileged population.

A large number of local residents visited the medical camp where screening for diabetes and hypertension alongside vision checkup and BMI was provided to the citizens.

Consultations for general diseases and free medicines were also provided to the people.

The participants were also educated about the preventive measures and lifestyle to maintain good health.

The school kids also attended the camp and they were guided about healthy habits and diets.

The citizens thanked the hospital, the college management and the students expressing the hope that such medical camps would also be organized in future.

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of Communication at ANTH told that the hospital provides world class health facilities to the citizens at affordable prices and with the camps like this the hospital reaches out to underprivileged communities to deliver quality care at their doorstep free of cost.

SAS is comprised of IMDC students and faculty and the society keeps arranging such free medical camps to provide basic healthcare and medicines along with raising awareness about prevention of various fatal diseases to the marginalized segments of the society particularly in the outskirt areas of Islamabad.