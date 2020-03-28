Implementation on SOPs must for meeting challenge of Corona virus:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Health Dr. Parvez Iqbal has stressed upon the need of implementation on SOPs of government of Punjab for fighting against the challenge of Corona Virus

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Health Dr. Parvez Iqbal has stressed upon the need of implementation on SOPs of government of Punjab for fighting against the challenge of Corona Virus.

CEO healthy said on Saturday that a special centre consisted on 33 beds has been set up at old Trauma Center of district headquarter hospital Mianwali whereas for the awareness of general public about Corona virus a special Corona Virus information desk has been set at hospital.

Dr. Parvez Iqbal said that for serious patients of Corona Virus an HDU center has also been set up at Diagnostic Centre area of DHQ hospital in which an Isolation Ward consisted on 6 beds has been made adding that in emergent condition the department has arranged 5 ventilators, Screening Machines, cardiac monitor and other equipment in it.

He said that the presence of medical officers, nurses and Para- medical staff were ensured their availability at here for 24 hours, he said and added that collectively 126 beds have been allocated for the patients of Corona virus.

Screening process was being conducted of the people coming from foreign countries including Iran, CEO health added.