Important Decision To Launch Corona Vaccination Campaign In Schools And Colleges In Gilgit

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:58 PM

Important decision to launch corona vaccination campaign in schools and colleges in Gilgit

Important decision made to launch corona vaccination campaign in schools and colleges in Gilgit. During the campaign, corona vaccine would be given to students between the ages of 15 to 18 years

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Important decision made to launch corona vaccination campaign in schools and colleges in Gilgit. During the campaign, corona vaccine would be given to students between the ages of 15 to 18 years.

In this regard, an important meeting was held regarding vaccination of persons between the ages of 15 to 18 years in which DHO Gilgit, Assistant Commissioner Gilgit, Assistant Commissioner Denyour, Assistant Commissioner Jaglot, Administrative Officer DC Office Gilgit and other officers participated.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Gilgit said that in schools and colleges in Gilgit district, students between the ages of 15 and 18 would be vaccinated against COVD-19.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Gilgit Issued special instructions to the Assistant Commissioners and said that complaints were being received regarding vaccination at various Carona Vaccination Centers in Gilgit district that people between the ages of 15 and 18 were not being vaccinated.

In this regard, the Assistant Commissioners should visit the Vaccination Centers in their respective sub-divisions to make the vaccination a success and take all possible steps should be taken to ensure that the vaccination process continues smoothly,Deputy Commissioner added. DC Gilgit said that steps should also be taken to vaccinate students up to 18 years of age.

Deputy Commissioner Gilgit while issuing guidelines to DHO Gilgit said that vaccination of persons between the ages of 15 to 18 years should be ensured in Gilgit district and for this purpose mobile teams should be formed for vaccination in schools and colleges.

