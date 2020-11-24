IMSA interviews stopped over violations of coronavirus SOPs

In view of rapid surge in COVID-19 positive cases and lack of implementation on Standard Operating Procedures, local administration on Tuesday accelerated action against violation of SOPs and stopped interviews at Institute of Modern Sciences and Arts (IMSA) Gul Centre campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :In view of rapid surge in COVID-19 positive cases and lack of implementation on Standard Operating Procedures, local administration on Tuesday accelerated action against violation of SOPs and stopped interviews at Institute of Modern Sciences and Arts (IMSA) Gul Centre campus.

Assistant Commissioner City, Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab visited SU affiliated institute and found gross violation of SOPs with regard to COVID-19 and stopped interview process and sent 200 candidates back to their homes.

The interview process in IMSA should be conducted on rotation basis with strictly implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, AC suggested.

Ibrahim Arbab also appealed the citizens to strictly follow SOPs so that spread of coronavirus pandemic could be contained.