UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMSA Interviews Stopped Over Violations Of Coronavirus SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:12 PM

IMSA interviews stopped over violations of coronavirus SOPs

In view of rapid surge in COVID-19 positive cases and lack of implementation on Standard Operating Procedures, local administration on Tuesday accelerated action against violation of SOPs and stopped interviews at Institute of Modern Sciences and Arts (IMSA) Gul Centre campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :In view of rapid surge in COVID-19 positive cases and lack of implementation on Standard Operating Procedures, local administration on Tuesday accelerated action against violation of SOPs and stopped interviews at Institute of Modern Sciences and Arts (IMSA) Gul Centre campus.

Assistant Commissioner City, Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab visited SU affiliated institute and found gross violation of SOPs with regard to COVID-19 and stopped interview process and sent 200 candidates back to their homes.

The interview process in IMSA should be conducted on rotation basis with strictly implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, AC suggested.

Ibrahim Arbab also appealed the citizens to strictly follow SOPs so that spread of coronavirus pandemic could be contained.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ANP submits motion against closure of educational ..

2 seconds ago

FDA to auction residential, commercial plots

4 seconds ago

Russia says Sputnik V virus vaccine 95% effective

5 seconds ago

Indian state terrorism continues to take heavy tol ..

12 seconds ago

ICCI calls for unbundling energy sector to promote ..

4 minutes ago

Rakh Branch Canal decorated with ornamental flower ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.