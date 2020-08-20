In virus hotspot Florida, a family mourns -- and worries about bills

Until the coronavirus crisis erupted, German Amaya worked at the luxury Fontainebleau hotel in Miami. But then he lost his job, and his health insurance -- and eventually, his life

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Until the coronavirus crisis erupted, German Amaya worked at the luxury Fontainebleau hotel in Miami. But then he lost his job, and his health insurance -- and eventually, his life.

Amaya died in a Florida hospital after a long battle with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The 55-year-old native of El Salvador left behind a devastated family that must now mourn, all while it confronts a mind-blowing hospital bill.

Amaya's wife Glenda took him to the hospital on July 15. He had no pre-existing conditions. But he was having trouble breathing, and he had no insurance.

That was the last time she saw him.

"I cried to them, I begged them to please let me in, that I needed to see him, that I was his wife," says the 46-year-old.

"I needed to be with him at that moment." Glenda was the first one in the house to contract the virus, in June.

Authorities in the Sunshine State had begun reopening the economy the month before, and she fell ill three weeks after reopening her small hair salon.

"Without realizing it, I got everyone in the house sick," she recalls in her Miami Gardens home.

That includes her two children and her own mother, who is in her 70s.

The elderly woman and 11-year-old Azareth had mild symptoms. Glenda and her 16-year-old son, also named German, had intense fevers.

Amaya himself died on August 7, after more than three weeks in the hospital -- and nine days in a coma.

"It all happened so quickly," Glenda says.