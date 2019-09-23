Inadequate facilities at PIMS, Polyclinic add to dengue patients' woes

UrduPoint.com
Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Citizens on Monday complained that the insufficient facilities at Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is adding woes to dengue patients, who are being referred in large number.

According to them, despite tall claims of the ensuring all facilities for dengue patients at these two major hospitals of federal capital, majority patients couldn't get admission despite having confirmed dengue virus.

"Due to limited beds at dengue ward at PIMS and Polyclinic the doctors on duty had to refuse many patients while the other wards are already overcrowded due to which many patients failed to avail any facility.

Arshad Malik, a dengue patient at PIMS said, "I remained at hospital for hours to get opportunity of getting free medical care but the doctors after examining me at OPD clearly told me of no space for me in this hospital." He asked the quarters concerned to visit this major hospital to know the exact situation about availability of facilities for dengue patients and attitude of doctors with them.

Another dengue patient Saleem Khan said "The administration of Polyclinic clearly refused to allocate any bed for me in dengue ward by saying that they have limited beds and medicines." They further advised me to go for any private hospital, he added.

He said that in prevailing dengue outbreak situation, the hospital administration should make extraordinary plans to entertain all incoming patients as per direction of the government.

He said that the ministry concerned has clear direction to all federal capital hospitals for ensuring complete assistance to dengue patients but these instructions are being ignored.

When contacted, an official from the Ministry of National Health Services said that the government is fully focused to address the outbreak of dengue virus in the country and all necessary arrangements are being made regarding outbreak response.

He said that more than 10,000 dengue patients have been identified through screening tests across the country, including 2363 from Punjab 2258 from Sindh 1814 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1772 from Balochistan.

He said an emergency health center has been established at National Institute of Health Islamabad to update the general public regarding latest information on the outbreak of the virus.

He said sixteen inactive medical units in outskirts of Islamabad have been made functional to provide medical facility to dengue patients.

He said two hotlines have been established for the provision of experts' opinion to general public regarding dengue control and patients' treatment.

He said that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has inaugurated a dengue ward at Federal General Hospital in Chak Shahzad besides one each in FGPC and PIMS.

He said that private hospital owners in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have assured full support to the government to overcome the dengue disease.

He said that the government got this support of private and public sector hospitals empaneled by Sehat Sahulat Program in handling the disease.

He said that the representatives of hospitals offered their complete support to Dr Zafar Mirza in this crisis situation and assured that their hospitals would accommodate indoor patients, which cannot be accommodated in the public sector hospitals due to patients load.

