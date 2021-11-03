Inauguration of indoor pharmacy at DHQ hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :On the direction of the Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, an indoor pharmacy was inaugurated by dialysis patient, Sajjad Awan at District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital here on Wednesday.

DHA CEO Dr.

Abdul Majeed Bhatti appreciated the step that directed the pharmacy staff to work hard to come up with expectations of patients.

He said the pharmacy would work 24 hours seven days of the week to serve poor patients under the provided discipline.

MS Hospital Dr. Nabil Saleem said that under the proposed SOPs against coronavirus, free medicines would be provided to hospitalized patients.