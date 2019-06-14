UrduPoint.com
Increase In Salaries Proof Of PTI's Doctors-friendly Policy: Yasmin Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that record promotion and increase in salaries was an open proof of PTI's doctor-friendly policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that record promotion and increase in salaries was an open proof of PTI's doctor-friendly policy.

Presiding over a meeting she said that doctors should play due role for providing the best treatment facilities to the patients.

"Historic measures are being taken according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for improving the condition of public sector hospitals," she said and added the purpose of revamping of hospitals, reforms being introduced in the Health department Punjab and restoration of rural and basic health units was to provide relief to the patients.

She said that through Health Insaf Card, facility was being provided to the deprived segment of the society who could not afford expensive treatment.

Principal Service Institute of Medical Sciences Prof. Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tayyab, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Dr. Arif Tajamal, MS General Hospital and a large number of young doctors were present in the meeting.

