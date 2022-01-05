Increasing ratio of Tuberculosis patients alarming: Speakers

(@FahadShabbir)

The ratio of the patients of Tuberculosis is growing alarmingly in Pakistan, as only Sindh province alone has more than 12,000 patients of this fatal disease

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The ratio of the patients of Tuberculosis is growing alarmingly in Pakistan, as only Sindh province alone has more than 12,000 patients of this fatal disease.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar expressed these views, while addressing a seminar, organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) at Government Nursing Teaching hospital here on Wednesday.

The DHO expressed his concern over the growing number of patients of Tuberculosis throughout the country.

He said that the government was spending a huge amount for alleviation of this disease.

However, he called upon the people to play their due role in making the country free from the disease because without their cooperation the efforts of the government and other social organisation could not yield positive results.

Speakers called upon the Doctors including Nurses to serve the people of their respective hospitals/areas after getting such directions by the government. They stressed upon the doctors to create awareness among the people about precautions and cure of Tuberculosis. Chief Coordination Officer, IGHDS, Ms Nosheen , Maqsood Imam, Bakhtawar Nazeer and others also spoke on the occasion