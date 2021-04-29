UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Allows Import Of Medical Devices To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:28 PM

India allows import of medical devices to fight COVID-19 pandemic

India on Thursday allowed imports of necessary medical devices, particularly oxygen devices, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic which has gripped the country recently

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) --:India on Thursday allowed imports of necessary medical devices, particularly oxygen devices, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic which has gripped the country recently.

The Federal government permitted importers of medical devices for making mandatory declarations after custom clearance and before sale, the country's Commerce, Industry and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

An official order issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said "there is a steep demand for medical devices in this critical condition on an urgent basis in view of the emergent health concerns and immediate supply to the medical industry." The federal government hereby permitted the importers of medical devices to import medical devices for three months.

The medical devices allowed to be imported include oxygen concentrators, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, oxygen canister, oxygen filling systems, oxygen cylinders including cryogenic cylinders, oxygen generators, and any other device from which oxygen can be generated, among others.

Local media reported that in a major policy shift, India has started accepting donations and aid from foreign nations as the country reels under a massive shortage of oxygen, drugs and related equipment amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

It is reported that state governments are also free to procure life-saving devices and medicines from foreign agencies.

Related Topics

India Shortage Import Drugs Sale Commerce Media From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Over 300,000 Russian Servicemen Involved in Recent ..

55 seconds ago

El Ghouz leads Moroccan cleansweep in men’s Open ..

10 minutes ago

Hungarian foreign minister due Friday on maiden vi ..

2 minutes ago

District administration seals two schools on viola ..

2 minutes ago

Corona vaccination is on rise, 20,000 health worke ..

2 minutes ago

Munawar Zarif remembered on his 45th death anniver ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.