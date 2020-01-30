The Indian Health Ministry on Thursday confirmed the country's first case of the new coronavirus in the state of Kerala

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Indian Health Ministry on Thursday confirmed the country's first case of the new coronavirus in the state of Kerala.

"One positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, of a student studying at Wuhan University, has been reported in Kerala. The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital.

The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the statement said.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It has since spread within China and to at least 18 other countries. While this case marks the first confirmed in India, 900 other patients are under observation across the country.

The epidemic has already left 170 people dead and more than 7,700 infected in China.