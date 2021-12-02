India confirms first two cases of Omicron variant: health ministry

India has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the health ministry said Thursda

New Delhi, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :India has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the health ministry said Thursday.

Two men, a 66-year-old and a 46-year-old, had both tested positive for the variant in southern Karnataka state, top health official Luv Agarwal said in a briefing.