UrduPoint.com

India Confirms First Two Cases Of Omicron Variant: Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:43 PM

India confirms first two cases of Omicron variant: health ministry

India has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the health ministry said Thursda

New Delhi, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :India has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the health ministry said Thursday.

Two men, a 66-year-old and a 46-year-old, had both tested positive for the variant in southern Karnataka state, top health official Luv Agarwal said in a briefing.

Related Topics

India Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Both Russia, US Interested in Predictable Relation ..

Both Russia, US Interested in Predictable Relations - Blinken

2 minutes ago
 NA to commemorate International Day for PWDs

NA to commemorate International Day for PWDs

2 minutes ago
 Turkey Ready to Help Settle Ukrainian Crisis - Def ..

Turkey Ready to Help Settle Ukrainian Crisis - Defense Minister

3 minutes ago
 Previous infection may not stop Omicron: South Afr ..

Previous infection may not stop Omicron: South Africa

3 minutes ago
 U.S. contributes "very little" to tracking COVID-1 ..

U.S. contributes "very little" to tracking COVID-19 variants: AP

3 minutes ago
 Japan downs Pakistan in Asian Squash C'ship

Japan downs Pakistan in Asian Squash C'ship

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.