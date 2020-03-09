UrduPoint.com
India Confirms New Case Of Coronavirus In 3-Year-Old Boy - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:15 PM

Doctors in the Indian state of Kerala have diagnosed the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a three-year-old boy, who had recently returned from Italy with his family, the Indian NDTV broadcaster reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Doctors in the Indian state of Kerala have diagnosed the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a three-year-old boy, who had recently returned from Italy with his family, the Indian NDTV broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, the family was screened at the airport upon their arrival.

The thermal scanner detected high fever in the boy, after which he and his relatives were kept in quarantine, where the child eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

Another coronavirus case was detected in the northeastern union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where a 63-year-old woman contracted the virus, bringing the total number of infection cases in India to 41, the NDTV reported.

On a global scale, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 110,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, 62,000 patients have recovered.

