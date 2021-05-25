UrduPoint.com
India Confirms Record Low Daily Increment Of COVID-19 Cases Since April - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:18 PM

India Confirms Record Low Daily Increment of COVID-19 Cases Since April - Health Ministry

India has confirmed less than 200,000 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, making it the lowest level since mid-April, according to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) India has confirmed less than 200,000 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, making it the lowest level since mid-April, according to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Over the previous week, the country was recording up to 300,000 new infections per day, which was a slight improvement after a period of rapid surge since last month.

On Tuesday, the 12th consecutive day in India when daily recoveries outnumber new cases, 196,427 people tested positive for the coronavirus, while 326,850 more people recovered from the disease.

The update brings the country's total tally to over 26.9 million, including 2,586,782 active cases, with the death toll standing at 307,231, the ministry said.

While the infection rate continues to decline, the country accelerates the pace of its vaccination campaign. So far, the total number of inoculations has topped 198.5 million.

