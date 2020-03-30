India COVID-19 death toll rises to 29 as total cases reach 1,071

(@FahadShabbir)

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India on Monday rose to 29 as the number of confirmed cases reached 1,071, the health ministry said

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll due to COVID-19 in India on Monday rose to 29 as the number of confirmed cases reached 1,071, the health ministry said.

According to the ministry, 100 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now at 942," reads the information from the ministry.

Kerala state has reported the highest number of cases in India at 194, followed by Maharashtra at 193.

On Sunday evening, the number of COVID-19 cases in India was 1,024 and the death toll was 27.

Monday marks the sixth straight day of ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic. Authorities have imposed strict curfew-like restrictions to prevent the movement of people across the country.

All road, rail and air services have been suspended in the wake of the lockdown, except for essential services.