India COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 6,075 As Total Cases Reach 216,919

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:24 PM

India's health ministry Thursday morning said 260 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 9,304 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 6,075 and total cases to 216,919

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :India's health ministry Thursday morning said 260 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 9,304 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 6,075 and total cases to 216,919.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Thursday, 6,075 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," said information released by the ministry.

On Wednesday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 207,615, and the death toll 5,815.

According to ministry officials, so far 104,107 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 106,737," reads the information.

The 5th phase of a nationwide lockdown came into force from Monday. This phase marks several relaxations and reopening in a phased manner.

On March 25, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of infection.

