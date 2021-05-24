UrduPoint.com
India Covid-19 Deaths Cross 300,000 As Japan Ramps Up Vaccinations

Mon 24th May 2021

India's Covid-19 death toll topped 300,000 on Monday as it tried to contain its huge outbreak, while Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres just two months before the start of the Olympics

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :India's Covid-19 death toll topped 300,000 on Monday as it tried to contain its huge outbreak, while Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres just two months before the start of the Olympics.

Deadly outbreaks in India, Brazil and elsewhere have pushed global coronavirus fatalities past 3.4 million, even as many wealthy countries such as the United States, Britain and Israel have eased restrictions.

The number of new daily infections has fallen in India's big cities, but cases and deaths have been breaking records in recent weeks with shortages of hospital beds, oxygen and critical drugs.

"The first wave taught us about the virus, what to do, how to be, and we even got vaccinations," Sheela, relative of a Covid patient, told AFP outside a hospital in the southern city of Chennai.

"But ... this situation is scarier." Many experts also believe India's real toll is much higher, particularly as the disease spreads into rural areas where the majority of the 1.

3 billion population lives and where health facilities and record-keeping is poor.

India has administered close to 200 million shots but experts say the programme needs to be ramped up significantly to effectively fight the virus.

Another Asian country that has faced criticism over a slow inoculation rate is Japan, where the first mass vaccination centres opened on Monday.

"It's wonderful. I can rest easy now. For a long time, a year and a half, I was feeling rather anxious and tense," Hideo Ishikawa, 73, told reporters after he got the shot.

Japanese authorities are trying to speed up their vaccination drive with just two months before until postponed Tokyo Olympics begin.

Just two percent of Japan's 125 million population has been fully vaccinated, compared with around 40 percent in the United States and 15 percent in France.

