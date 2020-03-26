India death toll rises to 13, as COVID-19 cases reach 649

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India on Thursday morning rose to 13, the federal health ministry said, with 649 confirmed cases reported so far

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll due to COVID-19 in India on Thursday morning rose to 13, the Federal health ministry said, with 649 confirmed cases reported so far.

"Death toll related to novel coronavirus has reached 13," said the ministry at 10:15 a.m. (local time).

"The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 649," the ministry said. "Of these, 602 cases are Indian nationals and 47 foreign nationals." According to ministry, 43 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement and the number of active cases in the country right now is 593.

Maharashtra state has the highest number of cases, followed by Kerala, with 124 and 118 cases reported respectively.

Maharashtra state has so far recorded three deaths (highest in India) related to COVID-19.

The Indian government on Wednesday began a 21-day lockdown across the country in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Authorities have imposed strict curfew-like restrictions to prevent the movement of people.

All road, rail and air services have been suspended in wake of the lockdown, except essential services that have been exempted.