India Designs Kit To Detect Omicron Variant In 2 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 04:03 PM

The Indian Council of Medical Research has designed a testing kit that can detect the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the coronavirus in just two hours, local media reported on Sunday

The testing kit was developed by a team of scientists of the regional medical research centre for the northeast region.

"This is important because as of now a minimum of 36 hours is required for targeted sequencing and four to five days for whole-genome sequencing to detect the variant," lead scientist Dr. Biswajyoti Borkakoty was quoted as saying.

Internal validation has shown that the tests are "100 percent accurate," he added.

