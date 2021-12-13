India designs kit to detect Omicron variant in 2 hours

The Indian Council of Medical Research has designed a testing kit that can detect the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the coronavirus in just two hours, local media reported on Sunday

NEW DELHI, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:The Indian Council of Medical Research has designed a testing kit that can detect the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the coronavirus in just two hours, local media reported on Sunday.

The testing kit was developed by a team of scientists of the regional medical research centre for the northeast region.

"This is important because as of now a minimum of 36 hours is required for targeted sequencing and four to five days for whole-genome sequencing to detect the variant," lead scientist Dr. Biswajyoti Borkakoty was quoted as saying.

Internal validation has shown that the tests are "100 percent accurate," he added.