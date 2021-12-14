India Detains 4 Over Forgery of PCR Test of First Omicron Patient in Country - Police

UrduPoint.com

Police in the Indian city of Bangalore detained four people on Tuesday involved in the forgery of the PCR COVID-19 test of the first diagnosed Omicron variant case brought from South Africa to India

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Police in the Indian city of Bangalore detained four people on Tuesday involved in the forgery of the PCR COVID-19 test of the first diagnosed Omicron variant case brought from South Africa to India.

According to the police report, the patient tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived in India on November 20. While the entrant was quarantined in a private hotel, Bangalore medical staff took the samples for genomic sequencing. The man provided a fake report forged in a private laboratory showing that he was not infected with COVID-19 and flew to South Africa through Dubai, UAE on November 27.

On December 2, the genomic sequencing data showed that the patient had been infected with the Omicron variant. In the course of the investigation, the police detained two laboratory employees who issued the fake report and two people associated with a travel company which provided services to the infected man.

India has already detected a total of 40 Omicron variant cases, most of them brought from abroad.

Genomic sequencing analyses the virus sample taken from an infected patient and compares it with the other virus variants.

