India Discusses COVID-19 Prevention With Other Indo-Pacific Countries - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:48 PM

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has discussed joint efforts to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further with senior diplomatic representatives of the Indo-Pacific countries in a teleconference, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has discussed joint efforts to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further with senior diplomatic representatives of the Indo-Pacific countries in a teleconference, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla participated on 20 March 2020 in a telephonic conference call initiated by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun for discussions among some countries in the Indo-Pacific region on issues related to countering COVID-19 ... The participants shared their assessments of the current situation with respect to COVID-19, and discussed ways to synergize their efforts to counter its spread," the ministry said, adding that the conference included representatives from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam.

Shringla informed his colleagues on the steps taken by New Delhi to deal with the outbreak both domestically and regionally.

"He conveyed India's desire to regularly share its perspectives with partners in the region and to work together with others to counter this challenge," the ministry added.

The diplomats are now expected to hold such conference calls every week to discuss updates to the current health crisis.

Currently, India has 171 active cases, with the death toll standing at 4.

