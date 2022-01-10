India Launches Booster Vaccination As Daily COVID-19 Incidence Exceeds 179,000 Cases

India has started administering a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk population groups amid extensive spread of the Omicron variant, a government official said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) India has started administering a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk population groups amid extensive spread of the Omicron variant, a government official said on Monday.

Population groups with an increased risk of acquiring COVID-19 eligible for receiving a booster shot include healthcare and frontline workers, as well as people aged 60 and above with comorbidity.

"#PrecautionDose has begun from today; spread the word, help senior citizens register and practice COVID protocols at all times," Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur said on Twitter.

The booster vaccination campaign was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi late December. According to the health ministry's estimates, over 57 million people are eligible for the booster shot, including 10.5 million health workers, 19 million frontline workers and 27.5 million people aged 60 and older. The ministry explained that people will be offered the same vaccine they received during the first two shots.

As of now, India has approved six types of COVID-19 vaccine, including domestically produced Corbevax, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, Covishield, American Moderna and Russian Sputnik V.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that in the past 24 hours 179,723 new COVID-19 cases have been registered, a record number since last June. In early days of 2022, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has increased nearly tenfold. As the ministry claims, an exponential increase in the number of cases may be caused by the surge of the Omicron variant, which, to date, has been detected in over 4,000 people across the country. At the same time, the Delta strain, which accounted for more than 60% of cases before the third wave of coronavirus, remains active in the country.

India holds the second highest cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the world, after the United States. According to the latest data, since the outbreak of the pandemic, an overall number of people infected has exceeded 35.7 million, with over 34.5 million recovered, and more than 483,000 deaths. Vaccination rate remains moderate, with 45% of the population fully vaccinated, and over 63% receiving at least one dose.