India Logs 1,033 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 43,031,958

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 12:16 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,031,958 on Thursday, as 1,033 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,031,958 on Thursday, as 1,033 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 43 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 521,530.

There are still 11,639 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 232 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 72nd consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,498,789 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 1,222 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

