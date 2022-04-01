India logs 1,335 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,025,775 on Friday, as 1,335 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,025,775 on Friday, as 1,335 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 52 deaths due to the pandemic have been recorded since Thursday morning, sending the death toll to 521,181.

There are still 13,672 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 635 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 66th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,490,922 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 1,918 were discharged during the past 24 hours.