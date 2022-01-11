UrduPoint.com

India Logs 168,063 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 35,875,790

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 01:23 PM

NEW DELHI, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,875,790 on Tuesday, as 168,063 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

It is the third consecutive day when more than 150,000 new cases were registered over 24 hours in the country, which is also the first day when the newly registered cases were lower than the previous day over the past couple of weeks.

Besides, 277 deaths from the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 484,213.

There are still 821,446 active COVID-19 cases nationwide, despite a rise of 97,827 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the 14th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,570,131 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 69,959 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the tally of the Omicron cases has reached 4461. Till now, 1,711 Omicron patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the federal Health Ministry's data.

