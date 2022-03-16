India logs 2,876 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,998,938 on Wednesday, as 2,876 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,998,938 on Wednesday, as 2,876 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 98 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 516,072.

There are still 32,811 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 1,106 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 51st consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,450,055 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 3,884 were discharged during the past 24 hours.