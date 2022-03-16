UrduPoint.com

India Logs 2,876 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 01:20 PM

India logs 2,876 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,998,938 on Wednesday, as 2,876 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,998,938 on Wednesday, as 2,876 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 98 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 516,072.

There are still 32,811 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 1,106 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 51st consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,450,055 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 3,884 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Cummins gives Australia vital lift after epic Baba ..

Cummins gives Australia vital lift after epic Babar-Shafique stand

10 minutes ago
 High-level delegation of Austria arrives in Islama ..

High-level delegation of Austria arrives in Islamabad today

27 minutes ago
 Speakers concerned over-criminalization of freedom ..

Speakers concerned over-criminalization of freedom of expression in IOK

11 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan gas companies stop operations

Sri Lankan gas companies stop operations

11 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 72889 cusecs water

IRSA releases 72889 cusecs water

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan's irrigation network serving around 45 mi ..

Pakistan's irrigation network serving around 45 million acres land

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>