India Logs 4,184 New COVID-19 Cases

Published March 10, 2022 | 01:21 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,980,067 on Thursday, as 4,184 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, another 104 deaths due to the pandemic have been recorded since Wednesday morning, taking the country's total death toll to 515,459.

There are still 44,488 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with a fall of 2,474 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 45th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,420,120 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 6,554 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

